The athlete’s great days define his legacy not his last days

Once he’s too quick to hit, now he’s a slow ghost of a fighter. It’s October 1980, he’s been mauled for 10 rounds, and his corner surrenders. Thirteen months later, in December 1981, it’s worse. After his bout, writes the Washington Post, “He lay on his training table. His twin daughters, 10 years old, wept. His wife, Veronica, stood in silence.”

These are the last boxing days of Muhammad Ali.

These final two fights are against Larry Holmes and Trevor Berbick and it’s fair to ask, should Ali have stopped earlier? Yes. But are these defeats the stories your dad handed to you? Does it affect how you remember Ali? For me, no. For me he is the Thrilla in Manila, Rumble in the Jungle, poetry, bragging, civil rights and this was just a minor footnote.

I’m bringing up Ali because of Andy Murray. Because a journalist in passing wondered if the Scot’s continued defeats – four first-round losses this year, a 16-17 win-loss record last year, a last title in 2019 – were blemishing his legacy? Was he bruising what he leaves behind?

No way, I’d say.

During the Olympic final in 2012, as Murray shredded Roger Federer, three fellows in front of me kept up a constant, squeaky, accented refrain of “Come on Undy”. A year later he won Wimbledon, breaking a 77-year-old curse which afflicted British men’s singles players. When he’s done with tennis, history will remember Murray’s great days not his last ones.

Andy Roddick spoke up for Murray. “Accomplishment lives forever”. Athletes know the unshakeable deep roots of greatness. Michael Jordan in his last five seasons with the Chicago Bulls averaged 29.7 points a game. In his last season with the Washington Wizards it fell to 20. No one cares. All the planet does is still prostrate itself before the hard-edged heroics of his Last Dance with the Bulls.

Cheats, like Lance Armstrong, tarnish their legacies of course. Else it doesn’t matter how you end, for the exceptional deed doesn’t get diluted. In his comeback for the 2012 Olympics, Ian Thorpe didn’t even make the 200m freestyle finals at the Australian trials and said: “The fairy tale has turned into a nightmare.” But who he was before that, lord of the 400m freestyle, world record accumulator, relay warrior at the 2000 Sydney Olympics, is how we’ll forever see him.

Much of the argument of protecting legacy is built on nervousness. From fans getting fidgety when their favourites start to fall over like drunk poets in a bar. Fraying greatness can be hard to watch and our response, as once mine was, can be shrill: Go, we tell athletes, retire, quit, don’t spit on your own statue.

We’re suckers for fairy-tale endings, but most athletes don’t soar into Disney sunsets, they stumble into them. Life in the arena is gritty and mostly untidy. There’s no pink bow to careers, no neat finish, instead, as with Murray, it’s about an endless series of final, ugly battles. Even for a man nearly 37, what is sport but a belief in a better day.

“I won’t quit,” he said. “I will keep fighting and working to produce the performances I know I’m capable of.” In his mind there’s a player he can still be and he needs to find him one last time. And maybe he’ll never discover that player but we can’t stop him from searching and wanting to empty his tank. There’s a satisfaction in saying, there, see, I gave everything.

Anyway we didn’t make these athletes and we don’t get to decide when they should unmake their careers. Yes, it’s poignant to watch a hero miss and flail but we shouldn’t look away. Because the sporting life is not just about a rise but often a fall. It is the mortal god coming full circle.

Floundering athletes in teams get overlooked for selection or slide in the individual rankings till tournaments shun them. But hanging on is their choice not ours. Maybe Murray will quit tomorrow, next week, next month, or maybe he’ll fumble on, but instead of arguing his legacy we should appreciate the rugged stubbornness of such athletes.

So what drives them? Ambition. Pride. Madness. And love. In a podcast in Australia, Darren Cahill, the coach of Jannik Sinner, spoke about walking past a practice court in January and spying Murray. “He was grinding away,” said Cahill, “and I walked past him and said ‘you just love this sport, don’t you’ and he said ‘yeah, I love it so much’.”

One year at Wimbledon, after Murray lost in the final, he took the microphone and said in a tremulous voice: “I’m going to try this and it’s not going to be easy.” But then for Murray, tennis has never been easy. He never looked pretty or graceful, instead he reminded me of a miner, always dogged, labouring, digging deep and isn’t it remarkable that it’s still who he is.

A man striving to unearth one last worthy performance from himself. As legacies go, it glitters more than any trophy.