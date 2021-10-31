Tennis: Zverev beats Tiafoe to take Vienna title

VIENNA (AFP) - Alexander Zverev beat American qualifier Frances Tiafoe 7-5, 6-4 in the final of the Vienna ATP tournament on Sunday (Oct 31) to claim his fifth title of the year.

The German second seed ran his record since losing in the last 16 in Wimbledon in June to 25-2 as he won in 1hr 36min.

He has claimed all five finals that he has competed in this year.

Zverev broke in the fourth game of the first set but Tiafoe, the world No. 49, immediately broke back.

Zverev found the breakthrough in the tense 12th game which he took after three deuces.

In the second set, Zverev's serve was rarely threatened as he produced eight aces, while he had break points against Tiafoe in the second and sixth games before finally making one count in the 10th game.

He then held to love to seal the victory.