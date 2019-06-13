Tennis: Tsitsipas loses first match of grass-court season

Top seed Tsitsipas (above, during the French Open) was beaten 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 by world number 60 Nicolas Jarry.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Published
1 hour ago

ROSMALEN, Netherlands (AFP) - Greek star Stefanos Tsitsipas suffered a shock defeat in his first grass-court match of the season with a second-round loss to Chilean Nicolas Jarry in Hertogenbosch on Thursday (June 13).

The 20-year-old top seed, playing for the first time since a dramatic fourth-round French Open exit against Stan Wawrinka, was beaten 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 by the world number 60.

Jarry will next face either Kazakh Mikhail Kuskushkin or France's Richard Gasquet in the quarter-finals after his victory over world number six Tsitsipas.

