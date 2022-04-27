Tennis: Thiem tumbles out in Estoril first round

Austrian tennis player Dominic Thiem in action, on April 26, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
ESTORIL, Portugal (AFP) - Dominic Thiem suffered another first-round exit at the Estoril Open on Tuesday (April 26), losing in straight sets to France's Benjamin Bonzi as he continues his comeback from a long injury lay-off.

The Austrian former world number three lost 6-3, 7-6 (11/9) to the 58th-ranked Bonzi on the clay in Portugal.

Thiem, the 2020 US Open champion, was beaten in the first round of the Serbia Open last week in his first tour-level match in 10 months.

The 28-year-old had been sidelined with a wrist injury suffered in a grass court tournament in Marbella in June last year. He has fallen to 93 in the rankings.

