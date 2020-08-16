Tennis: Simona Halep beats Elise Mertens to win Prague Open for 21st WTA career title

PRAGUE (AFP) - Top seed Simona Halep won the Prague Open, the second post-lockdown WTA event, after beating Belgium's Elise Mertens in straight sets on Sunday (Aug 16).

Romania's Halep, the 28-year-old reigning Wimbledon champion and world No. 2, beat the 23rd-ranked Mertens 6-2, 7-5 in a 93 minutes.

It was her 21st career WTA career title, making her the fifth most successful active player behind Serena and Venus Williams, Kim Clijsters and Petra Kvitova.

Mertens took a 2-0 lead in the first set but Halep then won seven games in a row to win that set and start the second on a high, extending her lead to 4-2.

Leaning on her superb backhand, Mertens put Halep under pressure with her aggressive display, coming back for a 5-4 lead.

But that was it from the 24-year-old Belgian as Halep won the next three games to seal the victory.

"Even the first set was not easy, she's a great opponent and it's always tough to play against her because she's fast," Halep told the public broadcaster Czech Television.

"The second set was a little bit tougher but I was strong and that's why I could win this match."

She said she would decide on whether to play the US Open on Monday.

"Now it's too fast to take a decision, I just want to enjoy this victory and then I will have a thought about the US Open," she added.

Earlier on Saturday, Czechs Lucie Hradecka and Kristyna Pliskova won the Prague Open doubles after beating Monica Niculescu and Raluca Olaru of Romania 6-2, 6-2.

The tournament was played behind closed doors to avoid Covid-19 contagion, and the players had to wear face masks any time they were not playing, training or eating.