Tennis: Ruud retains Geneva title, with victory over battling Sousa

Ruud celebrates after defeating Joao Sousa of Portugal. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Updated
Published
6 min ago

GENEVA (AFP) - Defending champion Casper Ruud survived a spirited challenge from Joao Sousa to retain his Geneva Open title in a closely-fought contest on Saturday (May 21), a day before the French Open begins.

The Norwegian world number eight won 7-6 (7/3), 4-6, 7-6 (7/1) in a duel that lasted just over three hours in scorching temperatures at the Parc des Eaux-Vives.

Portuguese world number 79 Sousa broke to lead 3-2 in the deciding set but Ruud, on the brink, broke back for 5-5. Sousa saved two championship points to force a tie-break but once there, Ruud raced away to claim the title.

The players and the crowd alike were made to sweat as temperatures on the 3,000-capacity centre court neared 30 degrees Celsius.

It was Ruud's eighth ATP tour title and he becomes the fifth player to win multiple tour-level titles in 2022.

Ruud has never lost on the Geneva clay. The 28-man tournament serves as a timely tune-up for Paris and the second Grand Slam of the year.

The 23-year-old went into the tournament on a roll, having reached the semis in Rome last week, and having won Buenos Aires in February.

More On This Topic
French Open: Alcaraz, the boy who could be king
Tennis: Djokovic hoping to peak in time for French Open title defence

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top