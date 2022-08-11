Tennis: Nadal says he will play at Cincinnati in US Open boost

World number three Nadal was forced to withdraw from a Wimbledon semi-final against Nick Kyrgios, in July 2022..
 PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Published
5 min ago

PARIS (AFP) - Rafael Nadal boosted his hopes of competing at the US Open on Wednesday (Aug 10) by announcing he will play in next week's Cincinnati Masters.

"Very happy to play again in Cincy. Flying there tomorrow," the 36-year-old wrote on Instagram.

World number three Nadal has not played since suffering an abdominal tear at Wimbledon last month which forced him to withdraw from his semi-final against Nick Kyrgios.

Nadal, who has won the Australian and French Open titles this year to take his Grand Slam total to a record 22, skipped this week's Montreal Masters to aid his injury recovery.

The Spaniard hasn't played in Cincinnati, where he was champion in 2013, for five years.

Nadal will be seeking a fifth US Open title when the final major of the season gets underway in New York on Aug 29.

More On This Topic
Tennis: Injured Nadal pulls out of Wimbledon, sends Kyrgios into final
Tennis: Nadal joins Djokovic in withdrawing from Montreal hard-court event

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top