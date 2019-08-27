Tennis: Japan's Nishikori motors into US Open second round

NEW YORK (AFP) - Former US Open runner-up Kei Nishikori of Japan raced into the second round in just 47 minutes on Monday (Aug 26) after Argentine qualifier Marco Trungelliti quit with injury.

Seventh seed Nishikori led 6-1, 4-1 when world No. 205 Trungelliti was forced to retire due to a back problem.

Nishikori will meet either Thiago Monteiro of Brazil or American Bradley Klahn in the next round.

The Japanese star, a 2014 finalist in New York, has reached the quarter-finals or better in his last five Grand Slam appearances.