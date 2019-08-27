Tennis: Japan's Nishikori motors into US Open second round

Kei Nishikori of Japan hits a return to Marco Trungelliti of Argentina during their match on the first day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, on Aug 26, 2019.
Kei Nishikori of Japan hits a return to Marco Trungelliti of Argentina during their match on the first day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, on Aug 26, 2019.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Published
1 hour ago

NEW YORK (AFP) - Former US Open runner-up Kei Nishikori of Japan raced into the second round in just 47 minutes on Monday (Aug 26) after Argentine qualifier Marco Trungelliti quit with injury.

Seventh seed Nishikori led 6-1, 4-1 when world No. 205 Trungelliti was forced to retire due to a back problem.

Nishikori will meet either Thiago Monteiro of Brazil or American Bradley Klahn in the next round.

The Japanese star, a 2014 finalist in New York, has reached the quarter-finals or better in his last five Grand Slam appearances.

Topics: 

Branded Content