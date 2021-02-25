Tennis: Courtside with Marin Cilic

Q. Favourite tennis memory from your career so far?

A. Winning the US Open in 2014. I felt like I was at the top of the world, it was such an incredible feeling and sensation. I really appreciate that moment as when you're playing the best tennis of your career and when you feel that good on court, you feel like you're flying so I was just enjoying that moment and it felt incredibly good.

Q. Tennis player you haven't met you would like to play against?

A. I would love to play Andre Agassi. I admire so many champions from the past like Bjorn Borg, John McEnroe and going forwards into the '90s, Boris Becker, Pete Sampras. There are so many incredible guys but maybe Agassi would be fun to play because he's played through both generations in the '90s and up to 2006 when he retired.

Q. If you weren't a tennis player, which sport would you play?

A. Football, probably as the goalkeeper. When I play with my friends, they say I'm not too bad.

Q. Who has been the biggest inspiration to you?

A. It's my long-time coach Bob Brett. He was my mentor and coach for many years and unfortunately, he passed away at the beginning of this year and that was really difficult. He's been a great figure for me during my life and tennis career.

Q. If travel restrictions were lifted tomorrow and the world were declared Covid-free, what's the first place you'll go to for a holiday?

A. I was looking forward to going to the Maldives at the end of last year but that fell apart. I love summer and beaches and the sea so maybe somewhere with those. The Croatian coast is beautiful so I definitely would like to experience that on a higher level.

Q. What was the last book you read and TV show you watched that you would recommend?

A. I'm reading The Seven Habits Of Highly Effective People now. I like to read self-help books and this is one of the best from what I'm reading so far. For TV shows, I really enjoyed The Queen's Gambit.