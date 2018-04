World No. 1 women's tennis doubles player Latisha Chan, high-fiving former England striker Teddy Sheringham during a cross-sports activity at Clarke Quay yesterday. Chan, 28, is in Singapore to promote the Oct 21-28 WTA Finals ahead of the ticket sales launch on May 10. This is the last year that the BNP Paribas WTA Finals Singapore presented by SC Global will be held here.