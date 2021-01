World No. 10 Aryna Sabalenka posted a 14th consecutive victory to reach her third final in as many tournaments on Tuesday.

The Belarusian needed just 61 minutes to wrap up her 6-3, 6-2 success over ninth-seeded Maria Sakkari of Greece at the WTA Abu Dhabi Open.

She will take on Russia's Veronika Kudermetova in the final of WTA's season opener today.