Rafael Nadal wants to lose fear factor after winning Rome opener

ROME – Rafael Nadal said that he can no longer afford to fear injury after battling into the second round of the Italian Open, with the French Open looming on the horizon.

The Spaniard bounced back from a set down to beat qualifier Zizou Bergs 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in Rome on May 9 with a performance which will need to be improved upon when he faces his next opponent, world No. 9 Hubert Hurkacz on May 11.

Should he progress further, the 37-year-old also has the 2023 winner, world No. 4 Daniil Medvedev, and the beaten finalist Holger Rune on his side of the draw.

Nadal took nearly three hours to see off Belgian Bergs in the first round as he continued his comeback and bid to play at Roland Garros, most likely for the last time.

He has in recent times been a shadow of the player who has won 22 Grand Slams in a storied career which has also brought a record 10 titles in Rome, being battered by injuries and dropping down to 305th in the world rankings after missing almost all of last season.

“I have Roland Garros in just two weeks and a half... I need to prove myself if I am able to push my body to the limit, I need to push to feel myself ready for what’s coming,” Nadal said.

“I am not talking only about Roland Garros. I am talking about the next match. I need to lose this fear. Matches like (against Bergs) help. Some moments I was moving faster. Some moments not. I need to get used to that, to take that risk... I feel more ready to try it than before.”