Olympics: Australian tennis world No. 1 Ash Barty out in first round

TOKYO (NYTIMES, AFP, REUTERS) - Ashleigh Barty is out of the Olympic singles tennis tournament.

Just two weeks after winning her first title at Wimbledon, the No. 1-ranked Australian fell in straight sets to Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain, 6-4, 6-3 on Sunday (July 25).

Under a broiling sun that combined with high humidity and temperatures above 32 deg C, Barty never found her rhythm against the 24-year-old Spaniard. She dropped serve twice in each set as her 48th-ranked opponent made just five unforced errors to the Australian’s 27 to earn a shock win.

Barty saved two set points in the first set, and two match points while serving at 3-5 in the second set. But on Sorribes Tormo’s third chance, she netted a backhand volley, one final error in a 94-minute match that was filled with them.

Barty was the firm favourite in Tokyo but women’s tennis is a wide-open competition these days. She has often spoken about how there is so much depth on the women’s tour that every player can be pushed from the first match in any tournament.

Sorribes Tormo will next play either France's Fiona Ferro or Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia after the biggest win of her career.