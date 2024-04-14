‘Not great’, admits tennis world No. 1 Novak Djokovic as 2024 slump continues

MONTE CARLO – Novak Djokovic admitted he was “not having a great season at all” after he was knocked out of the Monte Carlo Masters by Casper Ruud in the semi-finals on April 13.

The 10th-ranked Norwegian beat the world No. 1 6-4, 1-6, 6-4 for a first win in six attempts against the record 24-time Grand Slam title winner.

Djokovic insisted, however, that he won’t panic despite seeing a golden opportunity to go on to capture a 41st Masters title snatched away by a player he swept off court in the French Open final in 2023.

“There are positives to take away for sure, but I’m used to a really high standard in terms of expectations and results,” said 36-year-old Djokovic.

“Not having a title is – compared to the last 15 years – not a great season at all.”

Djokovic has played in only four events this season but expects to pick up his pace as his clay-court campaign heads to Madrid and Rome before a return to Roland Garros.

He arrived in Monte Carlo having skipped Miami after a shock loss to 123rd-ranked Luca Nardi at the Indian Wells Masters.

“I had semis in Australia, the semis here. It’s normal to expect that you have some seasons where you don’t start well – this is the one,” he added.

“Hopefully, I can pick up. In terms of results, I can build from here.

“I’ve played some good tennis. Hopefully, in the next tournaments I’ll be able to play even better.”

Ruud and Djokovic traded breaks in the final set, with the Norwegian getting the final word when Djokovic blinked first after just over two and a quarter hours.

“I’m super-happy, this is a day I will remember for a really long time,” said Ruud, who had never taken a set off Djokovic in their five previous meetings.

“I’ve never beaten Novak and I’ve never beaten a world number one. I’m still in a little bit of shock...

“I was up and he came back, the top guys are good under pressure. I was just hoping the match would not slip away.

“In the last game I was hoping something or someone up above was listening... I was so happy to see that last ball sail along.”