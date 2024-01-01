Kvitova to miss Australian Open after announcing pregnancy

Aug 30, 2023; Flushing, NY, USA; Petra Kvitova of Czech Republic hits a shot against Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark on day three of the 2023 U.S. Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo REUTERS
Updated
30 min ago
Published
30 min ago

Former Australian Open runner-up Petra Kvitova said on Monday she is expecting her first child with husband and longtime coach Jiri Vanek and would miss the year's first Grand Slam which begins in two weeks.

Twice Wimbledon champion Kvitova, 33, is not playing in the ongoing tune-up tournaments in Australia, but her name featured in the entry list for the Jan. 14-28 Melbourne Park major.

"On the first day of 2024 I wanted to wish you a happy new year and share the exciting news that Jiri and I will be welcoming a baby into our family this summer," Kvitova said on X with pictures of the pair holding a sonogram and a onesie.

She added on Instagram that she would miss her annual trip to Australia.

"I'm looking forward to spending some time at home preparing for this exciting next chapter in our lives." Kvitova added.

Kvitova lost the 2019 Australian Open final to Naomi Osaka, who made her comeback to the tour earlier on Monday following 15 months out during which she had her first child. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top