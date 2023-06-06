Gauff into French Open quarter-finals

US Coco Gauff celebrates after winning against Slovakia's Anna Karolina Schmiedlova during their women's singles match. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
30 min ago
Published
30 min ago

PARIS - Coco Gauff reached the French Open quarter-finals for a third successive year on Monday with a 7-5, 6-2 win over Anna Karolina Schmiedlova to set up a possible clash with world number one Iga Swiatek.

Gauff, the US sixth seed, was defeated by Swiatek in the 2022 final at Roland Garros.

On Monday, she endured a rollercoaster of a first set against her Slovakian opponent who was in the second week of a Grand Slam for the first time.

The 19-year-old American let slip a 5-2 lead to be pinned back to 5-5 before steadying herself.

She then handed back an early break in the second set before stretching out to another convincing 5-2 lead and serving out the win.

Swiatek, bidding to be the first back-to-back champion in Paris since Justine Henin in 2007, faces Lesia Tsurenko of Ukraine later Monday. AFP

More On This Topic
Coco Gauff tells Mirra Andreeva she’ll learn from ‘stupid’ French Open petulance
Iga Swiatek serves up double bagel as Coco Gauff, Holger Rune advance in French Open

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top