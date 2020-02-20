Djokovic cool with fans' love for rivals

BELGRADE • Novak Djokovic does not feel antagonised by lack of fan support when facing his biggest rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in Grand Slam finals.

Tennis pundits have often suggested that the Serb gets infuriated as well as galvanised by partisan cheering for his other "Big Three" rivals whenever he locks horns with them.

The 32-year-old Djokovic offered a different view on Tuesday.

"I've read a lot of stuff suggesting that I am disliked but I really don't have that impression, especially off-court," he told a news conference at his tennis academy in the Serbian capital.

"Even if that was true, why would I want to add fuel to the fire?

"I don't want to stir up negative emotions. I have no ill feelings for people who don't support me. Having said that, I am not proud of my occasional reactions on the court as my passion gets the better of my self-control at times.

"I will always admit that I do make mistakes and I always try to learn from them.

"You reap what you sow and it is never my intention to generate bad energy."

While Djokovic conceded there were places where he has less support than in others, he felt it was the result of their achievements in the game, rather than borne out of malice towards him.

"It is a fact that most fans support Federer and Nadal against me but that's due to what they represent in world tennis," he added.

"It doesn't mean that fans hate me and it certainly doesn't mean that I need to turn Serbia against the rest of the world just because fewer people support me in Grand Slam finals."

The world No. 1 won his 17th overall Major title last month at his favourite hunting ground in Melbourne, where he captured his eighth Australian Open title amid vocal support from local Serb expatriates, leaving him two behind Nadal and three shy of Federer's record of 20.

The atmosphere was in stark contrast to last year's Wimbledon final, where Djokovic forced Federer into submission after five dramatic sets despite raucous support for the Swiss maestro.

Revealing how he snatched victory from the jaws of defeat in the face of adversity, he said: "When they chanted 'Roger, Roger', I willed myself into believing they were chanting 'Novak, Novak'.

"Sometimes, it does give me an impetus. But honestly, I do prefer having the crowd on my side. Where would you rather be, in a place where 10,000 fans are with you or against you?"

Unlike Djokovic, Sofia Kenin is far from a polarising figure, having come out of relative obscurity to lift her first Slam title at the Australian Open earlier this month.

However, the American acknowledged, after falling 6-7 (2-7), 6-3, 6-3 to Elena Rybakina at the Dubai Championship in her first WTA Tour match since Melbourne, that she had to learn how to cope with the increased attention.

"There's a bit more pressure coming from my side. But I've just got to try to manage it for the next tournaments," said the world No. 7.

"I just didn't feel my game really well... I felt really off the whole match."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

WTA DUBAI CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 4: StarHub Ch201, 6pm