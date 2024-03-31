Danielle Collins beats Elena Rybakina to win Miami Open

MIAMI - American Danielle Collins won the Miami Open WTA final on Saturday beating Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan 7-5, 6-3.
The 30-year-old Collins, number 53 in the world, is the lowest ranked woman ever to win the tournament. AFP
MIAMI - American Danielle Collins won the Miami Open WTA final on Saturday beating Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan 7-5, 6-3.
The 30-year-old Collins, number 53 in the world, is the lowest ranked woman ever to win the tournament. AFP
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.