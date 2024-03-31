Danielle Collins beats Elena Rybakina to win Miami Open

Danielle Collins reacts after winning a point in the first set against Elena Rybakina during the women's final on March 30. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Mar 31, 2024, 05:28 AM
Published
Mar 31, 2024, 05:28 AM

MIAMI - American Danielle Collins won the Miami Open WTA final on Saturday beating Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan 7-5, 6-3.

The 30-year-old Collins, number 53 in the world, is the lowest ranked woman ever to win the tournament. AFP

