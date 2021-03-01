Q&A

Courtside with...Alexei Popyrin

Alexander Bublik sees a lot of positives for the season ahead despite a fourth final loss in his career. A joyous Alexei Popyrin after beating Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan to win the Singapore Tennis Open for his first career ATP title.
Age: 21; Country: Australia

Q: Favourite tennis memory from your career?

A: The 2019 Australian Open when I lost my third-round five-setter against Lucas Pouille, and this year's Australian Open when I won my first-round five-setter against David Goffin.

Q: Which shot from which player would you like to have?

A: Roger Federer's forehand. That thing's unbelievable, you can't read it at all, he hides it so well and he can hit anywhere from anywhere on the court.

Q: If you weren't a tennis player, which sport would you play?

A: Football as a striker. I was playing football until I was 10 and had to decide between tennis and football. My mum went to the doctor who said I was going to be very tall so she said tennis is the better way to go.

Q: Who's an athlete you admire?

A: Tim Cahill. He's why I became an Everton supporter. I think he's the greatest Australian footballer.

Q: If travel restrictions were lifted tomorrow and the world were declared Covid-free, what's the first place you'll go to for a holiday?

A: I would go to Zimbabwe with my girlfriend. She's from Zimbabwe. I want to go on a safari.

Q: How do you keep yourself entertained in the hotel room?

A: My physiotherapist and I room together so we're playing Call of Duty: Warzone all day every day, sometimes throwing remotes all over the room.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 01, 2021, with the headline 'Courtside with...Alexei Popyrin Q&A'.
