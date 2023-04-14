Champion Stefanos Tsitsipas crashes out of Monte Carlo Masters as Taylor Fritz sets Andrey Rublev date

MONTE CARLO – Champion Stefanos Tsitsipas crashed out of the Monte Carlo Masters after slumping to a 6-2, 6-4 defeat by American Taylor Fritz in the quarter-finals on Friday.

Greek second seed Tsitsipas, who triumphed at the Monte Carlo Country Club in the last two editions, was never in the mix against Fritz, who reached the last four of a Masters event for the first time.

Said world No. 10 Fritz: “I thought my level today was very high. I think I played a very good match. Beating him here gives me a lot of confidence. It has given me the reassurance I need to know I can play well on clay.

“I seemed to play well on the big points. I took my chances. I knew that if I played too safe, he would be able to get around and dictate on the forehand. So even in the pressure moments, I pulled the trigger.”

Eighth-seeded Fritz raced to a 4-0 lead in the opening set, which he wrapped by winning his service game to love.

World No. 3 Tsitsipas improved slightly in the second set, only for Fritz to break decisively for 4-3 with a winner.

He then held firm to set up a semi-final meeting with Russian Andrey Rublev, who earlier overcame some second-set nerves to dispatch German qualifier Jan-Lennard Struff with a 6-1, 7-6 (7-5) victory.

On the semi-final clash, Fritz said: “He is a great player and a good friend and I am excited for the match. He is tough.”

Rublev lost the first game on his serve before bagging six in a row in a quick opening set, but Struff, the world No. 100, found his stride in the second as the fifth seed showed signs of nerves.

Rublev broke for 4-3, only for Struff to break back in the following game and force a tiebreak, in which the Russian regained his composure to prevail on his second match point.

Said the world No. 6: “I was able to show a great level through the match, except some moments where I started to show emotions and started to get negative.

“In the end, it was a dramatic match, especially in the second set. But I was able to calm myself down and play a good tiebreak and I was lucky to win in straight sets.

“I was trying to still be aggressive in the second set, but he started to play a bit better. He started to play more aggressive.

“If I started to push, he would start to destroy me, so I have to be the one to hit the ball.”

The other last-four match will be between the winner of the quarter-final between world No. 3 Casper Ruud and fourth-ranked Daniil Medvedev and the all-Italian clash between eighth-ranked Jannik Sinner and world No. 21 Lorenzo Musetti.