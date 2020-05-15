Teixeira crushes Smith in TKO victory at UFC Fight Night

Glover Teixeira (in yellow) defeated Anthony Smith with a fifth-round TKO in a one-sided light heavyweight bout that headlined the Ultimate Fighting Championship's Fight Night in Jacksonville, Florida on Wednesday.

Brazil-born Teixeira floored his American rival with a left hand in the third, before a big uppercut in the next round left Smith telling his corner that his teeth were falling out. In the fifth round, Teixeira took his opponent to the ground quickly and the referee moved in to stop the fight.

Like last weekend's UFC 249, the event was held at a near-empty VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena with stringent health and safety protocols in place due to the Covid-19 crisis.