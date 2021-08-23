For Subscribers
Tokyo 2020: One day to go
Tandem pursuit of Tokyo dream
Team Singapore will have 10 athletes at the Aug 24-Sept 5 Paralympics. The Straits Times profiles some of them ahead of the Tokyo Games. Para-cyclist Tee, pilot Ang forge brotherly bond on their roller-coaster ride to Games
There was no warning before the crash that sent Steve Tee and his tandem para-cycling partner Ang Kee Meng skidding across the pine floor at the Jincheon National Training Centre Velodrome, leaving them with skid burns and bruises.
During the qualifying round for the 4,000m individual pursuit B-class event at the ninth Para Asian Track Championships in South Korea in 2019, the Singaporean duo were suddenly hit by a mechanical failure in their first lap which sent them tumbling.