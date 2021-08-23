Tokyo 2020: One day to go

Tandem pursuit of Tokyo dream

Team Singapore will have 10 athletes at the Aug 24-Sept 5 Paralympics. The Straits Times profiles some of them ahead of the Tokyo Games. Para-cyclist Tee, pilot Ang forge brotherly bond on their roller-coaster ride to Games

Published: 
1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

There was no warning before the crash that sent Steve Tee and his tandem para-cycling partner Ang Kee Meng skidding across the pine floor at the Jincheon National Training Centre Velodrome, leaving them with skid burns and bruises.

During the qualifying round for the 4,000m individual pursuit B-class event at the ninth Para Asian Track Championships in South Korea in 2019, the Singaporean duo were suddenly hit by a mechanical failure in their first lap which sent them tumbling.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 23, 2021, with the headline 'Tandem pursuit of Tokyo dream'. Subscribe
Topics: 