Table tennis: Reading the tea leaves ahead of competition

Ahead of the World Table Tennis Singapore Smash 2023, Chinese players Lin Shidong (far left) and Zhang Rui (far right) took part in a tea-making session at Pek Sin Choon tea shop in Chinatown with fourth-generation owner Kenry Peh on Thursday.

The world’s top 10 table tennis players in both the men and women’s singles will be in action in the competition which starts at the OCBC Arena on Saturday. They include defending champions, men’s world No. 1 Fan Zhendong and women’s second-ranked Chen Meng, and two-time Olympic singles gold medallist Ma Long.