Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon celebrates International Women's Day with virtual club launch

It will be the first SCSM virtual club campaign for the year and will be held from March 8-31.
  • Published
    1 hour ago

SINGAPORE - To commemorate this year's International Women's Day, the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon (SCSM) will be organising a series of virtual races, challenges, workshops and sharing sessions to celebrate women here.

It will be the first SCSM virtual club campaign for the year and will be held from March 8-31. The platform includes an online store with redeemable rewards, training and nutritional resources and performance tracking.

Participants can also sign up for workout sessions with fitness influencers Sofie Chandra, Cheryl Tay and Choo Ling Er. Slots are limited.

For more information, visit this website.

