ST Virtual Run slots set to sell out soon

Registration for early birds and loyal runners of The Straits Times Virtual Run (STVR) closed on Friday night, with the organisers revealing that the remaining slots are selling out fast.

Demand for places in the inaugural edition has been overwhelming and runners are urged to sign up before all slots are snapped up.

The early bird and loyal runner registration period saw over 10,000 slots being taken up in less than three weeks.

The main ST Run has, over the last few years, attracted a steady participation rate of over 13,000 a year.

ST sports editor and STVR organising chairman Lee Yulin said: "We are delighted with the keen response that the first ST Virtual Run has received from the running community and we are grateful for their support.

"There are limited slots left and we expect these to be taken up very soon, so runners are encouraged to sign up quickly."

To reward participants for their support, all local entries - defined as those residing in Singapore - will be eligible to enter lucky draws and social media contests for a variety of prizes and giveaways from the event's main sponsors.

These include the grand prize of a Panasonic 55-inch 4K Ultra HD OLED TV set worth $3,699, New Balance FuelCell Prism shoes valued at over $180 and 100Plus hampers worth $100.

To commemorate the paper's 175th anniversary this year, two distances are offered for the STVR - 17.5km ($22) and 175km ($27). The race period for the 17.5km run is Oct 9 to 18, while the 175km run is from Oct 19 to Dec 17.

Runners can record their distances over several sessions.

Race finishers will receive a New Balance "NB Dry" T-shirt worth $49, designed by ST assistant art editor Lee Chee Chew, and a medal which can complete the three-piece keepsake introduced by the ST Run last year.

Those interested can sign up at the ST Run website, while the full terms and conditions for the STVR's various giveaways and lucky draws can also be found at www.straitstimesrun.com

For updates, follow the event's Facebook and Instagram pages at @thestraitstimesrun