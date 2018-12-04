ST Podcast: Singapore's ATP Finals bid and local football clubs sharing stadiums

A Game Of Two Halves | Season 1 | Ep 15 – Singapore's ATP Finals bid and local football clubs sharing stadiums

Time: 13:04 mins

Synopsis: A Game of Two Halves is The Straits Times' weekly sports podcast that is out every Tuesday on all global podcasting platforms - Spotify, iTunes and Google Podcasts.

In this episode, Shamir Osman chats with his ST sports colleague Nicole Chia.

Why does Singapore need a close-up look at the ATP Finals, and what is unique about the Republic’s bid?

What roles do marquee events like the Finals play in the Singapore sporting fabric?

Also, eight clubs in the Singapore Premier League are poised to share only four stadiums when the 2019 season kicks off.

What impact will this have on clubs and fans, and what opportunities could lie in sleeping with the enemy?

Produced by: Shamir Osman and Ernest Luis

Subscribe, like and rate A Game of Two Halves on:

On Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU

On iTunes: http://str.sg/o8MK

On Google podcasts:http://str.sg/oXeS

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg