ST Podcast: Japan surprises at Rugby World Cup

(From left) Bernard Lim is joined by ST sports deskers Rohit Brijnath and David Lee on this week's episode of #GameOfTwoHalves.
Japan's players celebrate after winning the Rugby World Cup match between Japan and Ireland at Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa in Fukuroi, Shizuoka prefecture, Japan, 28 September 2019.
Tampines Rovers celebrating with the mock cheque of $80,000 for finishing second, after the 1-1 draw with the Young Lions last night at Our Tampines Hub.
FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi speaks after winning the Best FIFA Men's player award.
#GameOfTwoHalves Ep 52: Japan surprises at Rugby World Cup, the Singapore Premier League concludes, and does Lionel Messi deserve to be crowned win the Fifa Player of the Year?

Synopsis: A Game of Two Halves is The Straits Times' weekly sports podcast that is out every Tuesday.

Bernard Lim is joined by ST sports deskers Rohit Brijnath and David Lee as they discuss Japan's exploits at the Rugby World Cup, the recently concluded Singapore Premier League, and if there are more deserving winners than Lionel Messi for the Fifa Player of the Year award.

Produced by: David Lee & Money FM's Bernard Lim

Edited by: Penelope Lee & Money FM's Olivia Quay

