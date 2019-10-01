ST Podcast: Japan surprises at Rugby World Cup

#GameOfTwoHalves Ep 52: Japan surprises at Rugby World Cup, the Singapore Premier League concludes, and does Lionel Messi deserve to be crowned win the Fifa Player of the Year?

Time: 14:55 mins

Synopsis: A Game of Two Halves is The Straits Times' weekly sports podcast that is out every Tuesday.

Bernard Lim is joined by ST sports deskers Rohit Brijnath and David Lee as they discuss Japan's exploits at the Rugby World Cup, the recently concluded Singapore Premier League, and if there are more deserving winners than Lionel Messi for the Fifa Player of the Year award.

Produced by: David Lee & Money FM's Bernard Lim

Edited by: Penelope Lee & Money FM's Olivia Quay

