St Andrew’s down Raffles in dramatic penalty shoot-out to claim first B Division hockey title since 2019

SINGAPORE - St Andrew’s Secondary School captain S. Ahilan was hoisted into the air by his schoolmates as shouts of “MVP” (Most Valuable Player) rang out at the Sengkang Hockey Stadium.

It was a fitting moment on Wednesday evening that encapsulated the heroics of Ahilan, who converted the winning penalty in a dramatic shoot-out in the National School Games B Division boys’ hockey final.

St Andrew’s prevailed 4-3 over Raffles Institution to win their first title since 2019 after the match ended goal-less in regulation time.

Amid the drums, flags and fanfare from about the 300 fans, it all came down to the seventh round in the shoot-out after both teams converted three of their first five attempts and their first sudden-death shots.

While Ahilan drowned out the noise to convert his penalty, RI captain Jaydon Poh lobbed his effort over the crossbar and collapsed to the ground in tears, sparking a pitch invasion by euphoric St Andrew’s students.

It was the second straight year RI had lost in the final after their 3-0 defeat by Victoria School in 2022.

Ahilan, a Secondary 4 student who has been called up to the national youth hockey team, said: “To be honest, I thought we had won after I scored my penalty. I forgot Raffles had another penalty. But luckily... we won.

“We trained three or four times a week and spent endless hours working on everything, including our penalties. Our hard work paid off today.”