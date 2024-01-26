Springboks to play historic Portugal Test in Bloemfontein

World champions South Africa will host Portugal at the Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein on July 20 when the sides clash in a first ever Test match, officials confirmed on Friday.

Tier two nation Portugal were one of the stand-out performers in the pool stage of the Rugby World Cup in France, where the Springboks beat New Zealand 12-11 in the final.

Unfancied Portugal defeated Fiji and drew with Georgia, and won plenty of admirers for their enterprising style of play.

Their meeting with South Africa will follow two home Tests for the Boks against Ireland.

"We are delighted that we will be returning to Bloemfontein for this historic match," South Africa's Director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus said in a statement.

"With the venue now confirmed we can go full steam ahead with our planning for the home Tests from an operational perspective."

South Africa's last Test in Bloemfontein was a first ever home loss to Wales as a much-changed side went down 13-12 in 2022.

South Africa's home Tests in 2024:

July Internationals

July 6 v Ireland (Pretoria)

July 13 v Ireland (Durban)

July 30 v Portugal (Bloemfontein)

Rugby Championship

Aug. 31 v New Zealand (Johannesburg)

Sept. 7 v New Zealand (Cape Town)

Sept. 28 v Argentina (Nelspruit) REUTERS