Sports World: Singapore paddlers win six medals in India

Singapore paddlers win six medals in India

Singapore won one silver and five bronzes at the 21st Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships in Odisha, India, yesterday.

Koen Pang and Goi Ruixuan lost to India's Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Archana Girish Kamath 3-0 in the mixed doubles final.

Pang also won bronzes in the men's singles and doubles, the latter with Josh Chua. Goi and Wong Xinru were joint-third in the women's doubles.

Singapore also finished third in both the men's and women's team events.

'Error' in cricket Cup final's game-tying run

LONDON • The umpire who awarded England six runs from a freak overthrow in the last over of the Cricket World Cup final has admitted he made an "error" and should have given one run fewer, a Times of London report said on Sunday.

A throw to the stumps deflected off the bat of Ben Stokes as he tried to complete a second run and raced to the boundary, with umpire Kumar Dharmasena giving six runs.

It took the final to a Super Over, which again was tied, but England lifted the trophy by virtue of having scored more boundaries. However, the Sri Lankan admitted after seeing TV replays, which he did not have the "luxury" of consulting, that there had been an "error of judgement".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE