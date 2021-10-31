SportsWorld: Chalmers rewrites 100m free mark

Chalmers rewrites 100m free mark

PARIS • Australian swimmer Kyle Chalmers broke the 13-year-old men's 100m freestyle short-course world record on Friday in Kazan, Russia.

The 23-year-old, who took the silver in the long-course event at the Tokyo Olympics, touched in 44.84sec to take 0.10sec off the record set by Frenchman Amaury Leveaux in 2008.

Chalmers finished second in the Olympic final, 0.06sec behind American Caeleb Dressel, who won in 47.02. He also won two relay bronzes in Tokyo.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Xavi still 'fully focused' on Al Saad

DOHA • Qatari football club Al Sadd on Friday responded to speculation that Xavi Hernandez could very soon be appointed as the new coach of Barcelona, insisting that the Spaniard remains "fully focused" on his current club.

The 41-year-old took charge of his team in the Qatar Stars League against Al Ahli yesterday. On Friday, the former Barca midfielder also said he "cannot talk about anything else" besides the match.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Pendrith soars with course-record 61

MIAMI • Canadian golfer Taylor Pendrith fired a 10-under 61 to propel to the lead on 11-under 131 on Friday, after two rounds of the PGA Tour's Bermuda Championship in Southampton, Bermuda.

The 61 marked both a career best for Pendrith, a 30-year-old Tour rookie who has yet to break into the world's top 100 in seven years as a professional, and a course record at Port Royal Golf Course. The world No. 239 leads American Patrick Rodgers (64) by one stroke.

REUTERS