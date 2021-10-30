SportsWorld: Atletico held, Sociedad back on top

Atletico held, Sociedad back on top

MADRID • Atletico Madrid missed the chance to move level on points with Real Madrid (21) on Thursday after conceding from two Enis Bardhi penalties, the second in the 89th minute, to draw 2-2 away at Levante.

Atletico led twice at the City of Valencia Stadium as Antoine Griezmann opened the scoring before Matheus Cunha's first goal for the club. They edge up to fifth, five points off early leaders Real Sociedad (24), who earlier returned to the top of the table after they won 2-0 away at Celta Vigo.

New Inter deal for Martinez till 2026

MILAN • Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez has signed a new contract at the Italian giants until 2026, the Serie A club said in a statement on Thursday.

The 24-year-old was approaching the final 18 months of his contract but talks for a new deal had reportedly been ongoing for the past several months.

Aussie cricket great Mallett dies at 76

SYDNEY • Ashley Mallett, one of Australia's greatest spin bowlers, has died at the age of 76 in Adelaide after fighting cancer, the Sydney Morning Herald reported yesterday.

He took 132 Test wickets at an average of 29.84 in 38 matches between 1968 and 1980. He also played in nine one-day internationals. After his playing career, he worked as a journalist, commentator, author and spin-bowling coach.

Rugby mouth guards to collect data

LONDON • The England and New Zealand women's teams will wear special mouth guards that measure the impact of collisions in their upcoming Tests tomorrow and on Nov 7, World Rugby announced yesterday.

The gumshields will collect data when players collide with each other or with the ground. They also record impacts not directly involving the head.

