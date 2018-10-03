Sports World: Syahidah up for para committee elections

Syahidah up for para committee elections

Para-archer Syahidah Alim is running for a spot on the Asian Paralympic Committee's (APC) Athletes' Committee.

The 33-year-old is the first Singaporean to do so and is the only South-east Asian among the seven candidates.

Voting opens tomorrow and closes next Thursday, with five of the seven athletes to be elected. The votes will be cast by the 2,800 athletes from 43 teams competing at the Asian Para Games (Oct 6-13) in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Bournemouth's fourth win lifts them to 7th

LONDON • Bournemouth snatched a dramatic 2-1 win over Crystal Palace, as Junior Stanislas' last-gasp penalty sealed the points at Dean Court on Monday.

Eddie Howe's side took an early lead through David Brooks before Patrick van Aanholt bagged a controversial second-half equaliser for Palace.

Bournemouth's fourth win of the English football season lifted them to seventh place in the Premier League.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Board looks to clamp down on time-wasting

LONDON • Football's lawmaking body, the International Football Association Board, will look at plans to curb time-wasting in the English Premier League after Cardiff's home match against Burnley last Sunday marked a five-year low for playing time, The Times reported yesterday.

The ball was in play during Burnley's 2-1 win for just 42 minutes and two seconds out of the regulation 90 minutes. It was the shortest amount of playing time in an EPL match since the 40 minutes and 50 seconds recorded in a Stoke-Aston Villa game in December 2013.

REUTERS

Ryder Cup fan hit by stray golf ball blinded

PARIS • A spectator hit by a tee shot played by US golfer Brooks Koepka during the Ryder Cup has lost sight in her right eye.

Corine Remande was struck when the American's drive veered wide of the fairway on the sixth hole on Friday, the opening day of the event which Europe went on to win.

REUTERS

Cilic victim of German blitz in China Open

TOKYO • Top seed Marin Cilic crashed out of tennis' Japan Open in a shock 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7-1) defeat by Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff in the first round yesterday.

The former US Open champion had looked to be in complete control after pocketing the first set with a brutal driven volley. But things unravelled quickly for the Croat when Struff, ranked a whopping 50 places below Cilic at 56th in the world, levelled the match.

The German then took the tie-breaker 7-1 with his ninth ace in the deciding set to complete the upset after 2hr 18min.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE