Sports World: Stags thump bottom side Young Lions 4-0

Stags thump bottom side Young Lions 4-0

Tampines Rovers thrashed cellar dwellers Young Lions 4-0 at Our Tampines Hub in the Singapore Premier League last night.

A Lionel Tan own goal in the 12th minute put the Stags ahead before Taufik Suparno doubled their lead with a 33rd-minute header. The Young Lions were down to 10 men after Haiqal Pashia's second yellow card and a late goal by Zehrudin Mehmedovic and one in stoppage time from Jordan Webb compounded their misery.

Tampines stay fourth in the table on 17 points, one behind champions Albirex.

S'pore to face Filipinos in Asia Rugby Div 1 final

Singapore will face the Philippines in Saturday's final of the 2019 Asia Rugby Championship Division 1 tournament after beating hosts Chinese Taipei 18-13 at the Taipei Municipal Stadium yesterday.

Two penalties plus a conversion from Ishraf Marah and tries by Mike Oliver and Nashrul Hanafi helped the Republic secure the victory.

In the other semi-final, the Philippines defeated Sri Lanka 39-22.

Gattuso, Leonardo quit; Maldini may move up

•MILAN • AC Milan legend Paolo Maldini could be set for a new role in the football club after chief executive Ivan Gazidis said yesterday he wanted to convince the former Italy defender, currently the sporting strategy and development director, to become technical director.

Brazilian Leonardo stepped down as sporting director on Tuesday, along with head coach Gennaro Gattuso, amid reports of financial cutbacks at the club. Milan finished one point behind Inter Milan in Serie A in the battle for the fourth and final qualifying spot.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Xavi starts new chapter as Al Sadd coach

DOHA • Former Spain and Barcelona midfielder Xavi on Tuesday became the new coach of Qatar's Al Sadd, the football club where he just finished his playing career.

The 39-year-old takes his first steps into management and heads back to Barcelona for a pre-season training camp in July, the Qatari champions said.

Xavi joined the club as a player in 2015 after leaving Barca following a glittering spell which included four Champions League titles.

DPA