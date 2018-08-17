Sports World : SIA extends tie-up with SNOC by 2 years

SIA extends tie-up with SNOC by 2 years

National carrier Singapore Airlines (SIA) yesterday announced a two-year extension of its agreement with the Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC) to act as the official airline partner for Team Singapore.

SIA will provide an agreed value of air tickets for national athletes and officials' travel to participate in major Games, including the 18th Asiad in Indonesia starting tomorrow.

It became the official airline partner for Team Singapore through an initial three-year deal with SNOC in 2015. It is also a supporter of the Singapore National Paralympic Council and has supported the Singapore Sports Awards since 1999.

City can cope without de Bruyne: Walker

LONDON • Manchester City defender Kyle Walker has said the English Premier League football club have the depth in their squad to cope with the potential long-term absence of playmaker Kevin de Bruyne, who suffered a serious knee injury in training on Wednesday.

The Belgian is likely to be sidelined for around two to four months, according to British media reports. David Silva and Ilkay Gundogan are expected to step in for the 27-year-old.

REUTERS

Tickets to Lions' games on sale today

Tickets to the Singapore national football team's friendly matches against Mauritius (Sept 7), Fiji (Sept 11) and Mongolia (Oct 12) will go on sale today from noon.

Priced at $12 for adults and $6 for concession holders, they are available from fas.org.sg/tickets and on-site on match days.

Bundle packages are also available at discounted rates. All three matches will be played at Bishan Stadium.