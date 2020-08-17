Sports World: Roglic doubtful but Bernal is okay for Tour

Roglic doubtful but Bernal is okay for Tour

MEGEVE • Overnight Criterium du Dauphine leader Primoz Roglic pulled out of the Tour de France dress rehearsal before yesterday's final stage, with his team warning that his plans were in jeopardy after a fall. There was better news for Egan Bernal, who withdrew the day before from the Criterium as a precaution due to a back injury, whose Ineos team is confident the Colombian will be on the Tour start line in Nice at the end of the month for his title defence.

Roglic, the Vuelta a Espana champion, had been in brilliant form before Saturday's incident, when his team Jumbo-Visma also lost the man who came third in the 2019 Tour, Steven Kruijswijk, to a dislocated shoulder.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Kim in pole position for 2nd Wyndham title

WASHINGTON • South Korea's Kim Si-woo claimed sole ownership of the lead at the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina, on Saturday, with a hole in one on No. 3 highlighting a superb eight-under 62 third-round performance for a 192 total.

He led Americans Rob Oppenheim (62) and Doc Redman (63) by two shots at the tournament, which he won by five strokes in 2016 and which was played without fans this year.

REUTERS

Dovizioso bags win at crash-hit Austria race

SPIELBERG • Andrea Dovizioso, who said on Saturday that he would not be renewing his contract with Ducati, yesterday won an action-packed Austrian Grand Prix which was halted for 20 minutes after Franco Morbidelli's Yamaha collided with the Avintia Ducati of Johann Zarco.

Morbidelli was taken away on a stretcher but was later able to walk to an ambulance as Zarco appeared unhurt.

Spain's Joan Mir on a Suzuki robbed Ducati of a one-two by clinching second spot from Australian Jack Miller with a single corner to spare. It was Italian MotoGP rider Dovizioso's third victory on the track, having won in 2017 and 2019.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE