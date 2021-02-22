Sports World: Real cut gap to 3pts as Atletico fumble again

Real cut gap to 3pts as Atletico fumble again

MADRID • Real Madrid are back within touching distance of the top of La Liga, after they punished another Atletico Madrid slip by beating Real Valladolid 1-0 on Saturday via Casemiro's header.

Earlier, Atletico lost 2-0 at home to Levante, meaning the gap at the top has been cut to three points, although the leaders (55) still have a game in hand on Zinedine Zidane's men.

Real recorded their fourth straight league win despite an injury crisis that has left them with only 12 players but the French coach later said none of the absentees were likely to return for their Champions League last-16, first-leg game at Atalanta on Wednesday.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Britain denies it will solely host Euro 2020

LONDON • UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock yesterday shot down a media report that said Britain had offered to host football's Euro 2020.

The Times of London yesterday claimed the country had indicated it could host the tournament, set to be held in 12 different host cities across Europe, because its fast coronavirus vaccine roll-out means fans are likely to be back in stadiums more quickly than elsewhere.

Asked about the Sky News report, Mr Hancock claimed he was not aware but added: "I understand that that's not right."

REUTERS

Wie blasts Giuliani for sexist remarks

NEW YORK • Women's golf star Michelle Wie West has ripped former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani over objectifying comments after he told a podcast story about her from a 2014 fund-raiser.

The 76-year-old, who also served as a lawyer for former US president Donald Trump, spoke on the "War Room" podcast of political strategist Steve Bannon and joked about paparazzi taking photos of Wie West when her underwear was briefly visible as she stood over a putt.

In response, Wie West, 31, who is on maternity leave from the LPGA Tour, called Giuliani's comments "unsettling" and "highly inappropriate", while the US Golf Association also backed her, saying "sexism has no place in golf or life".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Burns' lead narrows as winds hit Riviera play

LOS ANGELES • Sam Burns clung to a two-stroke lead over fast-closing Matthew Fitzpatrick when darkness stopped Saturday's wind-hit third round of the PGA Genesis Invitational.

He stood on 10 under overall with five holes remaining when sunset halted play with 23 golfers - including 11 of the top 14 on the leaderboard - needing to finish their round at a blustery Riviera Country Club.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE