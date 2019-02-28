Sports World : Ramos faces longer ban for calculated act

Ramos faces longer ban for calculated act

MADRID • Uefa has charged Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos with "receiving a yellow card on purpose" in the first leg of the club's Champions League last-16 tie against Ajax Amsterdam earlier this month.

The European football's governing body launched a probe after the Spain defender, who is already suspended from next Tuesday's return leg, told reporters he "forced (the booking)".

If a player is found to have obtained a booking deliberately, he can be banned for two games. Ramos' case will be heard today.

REUTERS

Fury to put Wilder rematch on hold

LOS ANGELES • Tyson Fury has informed the World Boxing Council he plans to fight an as-yet-unnamed opponent before any rematch with reigning heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder, the WBC said on Tuesday.

The WBC tweeted it had been notified by Fury's camp that the British fighter was planning another bout before climbing back into the ring with Wilder.

Wilder and Fury fought to a draw in Los Angeles in December after an epic 12-round battle at the Staples Centre and their rematch is likely to be one of the most anticipated fights of the year.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Sancho move under probe for inducement

LONDON • Allegations that Manchester City paid Jadon Sancho's agent £200,000 (S$359,000) in connection with the England forward's move from Watford when he was 14 are to be investigated by the Football Association.

Leaked documents published by the German news weekly Der Spiegel appear to show that City tried to conceal the payment by giving Sancho's agent, Emeka Obasi, a scouting contract to find players in Central and South America.

City may also be in breach of rules banning incentives or inducements for players under 16.

THE TIMES, LONDON

Fines to be doled out to cyclists who litter

PARIS • Riders caught throwing away empty bidons at this weekend's opening World Tour race could face fines of up to 1,000 Swiss francs (S$1,352) after new anti-littering rules brought in by UCI, cycling's world governing body.

Bidons, or water bottles, flying into roadside hedges are a common sight in professional cycling and, while many are fetched by fans as souvenirs, the UCI is cracking down on the practice.

UCI jury commissioner Philippe Marien told Belgian newspaper Het Nieuwsblad it was no longer acceptable in this day and age.

REUTERS