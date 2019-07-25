Sports World: Quah & Co break mark but fail to make final

Quah & Co break mark but fail to make final

Quah Zheng Wen teamed up with Christie Chue, Jonathan Tan and Cherlyn Yeoh to set a new national record in the 4x100m mixed medley at the Fina World Championships yesterday.

The relay swimmers clocked a time of 3min 53.90sec to better the previous best of 3:59.87 set by Francis Fong, Samantha Yeo, Ong Jung Yi and Marina Chan at the Asian Games in Jakarta last year.

However, they finished 20th out of a field of 36 teams and also failed to qualify for next year's Tokyo Olympics.

Bayern chief Hoeness set to retire this year

MUNICH • Uli Hoeness, the long-serving president of Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich, is planning to retire and hand over his duties to a former Adidas chief executive in November, German daily Bild reported yesterday.

According to the report, the former West Germany striker will not stand for re-election and intends to also quit his role as supervisory board chairman.

Former Adidas head Herbert Hainer is set to succeed him. Bayern were not immediately available for comment.

REUTERS

Messi gets one-match ban for Copa red card

BUENOS AIRES • Argentina captain Lionel Messi has been banned for one international game and fined US$1,500 (S$2,045) after being sent off against Chile in their Copa America third-placed play-off game and levelling accusations of "corruption" at South American football's governing body, Conmebol.

The Barcelona skipper was shown the red card after clashing with Chile captain Gary Medel and afterwards, alleged that the tournament had been "fixed" in favour of the hosts Brazil, who went on to lift the title.

Conmebol said on Tuesday that Messi's comments were "unacceptable", with the ban expected to be served in Argentina's first qualifier for the 2022 World Cup.

REUTERS