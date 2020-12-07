Sports World: Palace punish 10-man West Brom

Palace punish 10-man West Brom

LONDON • Wilfried Zaha, returning after a two-game absence due to a positive Covid-19 test, scored twice while Christian Benteke also grabbed a double as Crystal Palace cruised to a 5-1 away win over 10-man West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League yesterday.

The Baggies, who equalised via Conor Gallagher, capitulated after Matheus Pereira was sent off for kicking out at Patrick van Aanholt.

Palace moved up to 11th place on 16 points, while the hosts remain second from bottom on six points.

REUTERS

'Voice of golf' Alliss dies at age 89

LONDON • Veteran British golf commentator Peter Alliss died at the age of 89 yesterday. His family said his death was "unexpected but peaceful".

Known as "The voice of golf", he had covered the sport for the BBC for over half a century. Celebrities like John Cleese and Gary Lineker have paid tribute to "one of the greatest broadcasters of his generation".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Unbeaten Spence gets comeback win

DALLAS • Errol Spence overpowered challenger Danny Garcia in his first fight since surviving a near-fatal rollover car accident last October to retain his World Boxing Council and International Boxing Federation welterweight titles on Saturday.

Spence put on a virtuoso performance, winning almost every round at the AT&T Stadium, and led all three scorecards 116-112, 116-112 and 117-111.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Irish finish third at Autumn Nations Cup

DUBLIN • Ireland began the Andy Farrell era with a scrappy home win over Scotland in February and the rugby coach ended an inconsistent first year in charge with a somewhat improved 31-16 victory over the same opponents in the Autumn Nations Cup on Saturday.

Two tries from wing Keith Earls and one for prop Cian Healy did the damage, as the Irish recovered from a poor start to claim third spot in the tournament.

REUTERS