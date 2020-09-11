Sports World : Napoli chief, 71, catches virus

Napoli chief, 71, catches virus

NAPLES • Napoli president and owner Aurelio de Laurentiis has tested positive for Covid-19, the Serie A club said yesterday.

The charismatic 71-year-old has resurrected Napoli since buying them in 2004 after they had been declared bankrupt and relegated to the third tier of Italian football.

They have not finished outside the top 10 for more than a decade, finishing runners-up four times in that period, while also winning the Italian Cup last season.

REUTERS

Hirschi takes stage, Roglic retains yellow

SARRAN CORREZE (France) • After two near misses, Marc Hirschi grabbed a Tour de France win yesterday at the end of the longest stage this year.

The Swiss was too strong for a disorganised pursuing group in the run-in on a rolling 218km Stage 12 ride from Chauvigny to Sarran.

Slovenian Primoz Roglic finished in the main pack and kept hold of the yellow jersey with a 21-second lead over defending champion Egan Bernal.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Not time for Games planning deadline

LAUSANNE • It is too early to set a deadline on how next year's postponed Tokyo Games will be organised, Olympic chief Thomas Bach said on Wednesday, adding that developments for rapid Covid-19 testing and vaccines will greatly help the event to go ahead.

The Tokyo 2020 Games were pushed back by a year and are now set to open on July 23, 2021.

While Bach revealed details were still being fleshed out as to how to ensure a safe environment, he added that social distancing was "under consideration".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Schumi Jr will drive dad's car at Mugello

ROME • Mick Schumacher will drive his father Michael's 2004 Ferrari around the Mugello circuit on Sunday ahead of the Tuscan Grand Prix, which will celebrate the Italian team's 1,000th Formula One championship race.

The car took the German great, who retired in 2012, to his record seventh and last world title.

Mick, 21, a member of the Ferrari driver academy, is competing in Formula Two, while the 51-year-old Michael has not been seen in public since 2013 after a skiing accident.

REUTERS