Sports World: Millwall postpone games due to Covid

Millwall postpone games due to Covid

LONDON • Millwall's next two league fixtures over the Christmas period have been postponed following an outbreak of Covid-19 in the first-team squad, the second-tier Championship football club said on Monday.

The Lions were scheduled to face Bournemouth on Saturday followed by Watford three days later but the club said they could not fulfil those fixtures, with those testing positive going into self-isolation.

REUTERS

La Liga chief blasts breakaway league

MADRID • La Liga president Javier Tebas has warned a breakaway European Super League would not be in the long-term interests of clubs, a day after Real Madrid chief Florentino Perez spoke of an urgent need to reform current competitions to "ensure football remains attractive".

Hitting back at Perez, Tebas said on Monday that the often talked about proposal is a "perfect project to go bankrupt" and is "unfeasible".

REUTERS

Westwood wins 4th European award

LONDON • Veteran Lee Westwood was named European Golfer of the Year for the fourth time on Monday, over 20 years after he first won the award.

The 47-year-old Englishman rediscovered his form this year, starting when he won the Abu Dhabi Championship in January to make him the first active golfer to win a Tour event across four separate decades and ending as the Race to Dubai winner.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Ex-players to sue over head injuries

LONDON • A group of former rugby league players are preparing to take legal action against the sport's authorities over what they said was a failure to protect them from the health risks caused by concussions, The Times of London reported.

Rylands Law had been approached by 10 former rugby league players and the law firm is said to be at an advanced stage in preparing a claim, with joint action expected to be filed next year.

REUTERS