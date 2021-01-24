Sports World: Marin to play Tai for second straight final

Marin to play Tai for second straight final

BANGKOK • Fifth seed and former world No. 1 Carolina Marin breezed into the final of badminton's Toyota Thailand Open yesterday, beating South Korea's An Se-young 21-19, 21-15.

The 27-year-old Spaniard, ranked sixth in the world, is aiming for back-to-back titles. She came out on top last week against the top-seeded Tai Tzu-ying, and will face her again today, after the Chinese Taipei star beat Thailand's Ratchanok Intanon 12-21, 21-12, 23-21.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Ferrari accept first female in academy

PARIS • Ferrari announced 16-year-old Dutch go-karter Maya Weug on Friday as the first female member of the Formula One team's driver academy.

Weug, the winner of a five-day scouting camp at the Italian team's Maranello headquarters and Fiorano test track, will be given a season in the FIA-sanctioned Formula Four championship.

REUTERS

Benitez quits Dalian, cites family and virus

SHANGHAI • Rafa Benitez left abruptly as coach of Chinese Super League side Dalian Pro yesterday, saying it was for family reasons in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 60-year-old Spaniard, who took Liverpool to Champions League glory in 2005 and also coached Real Madrid, Inter Milan, Napoli and Chelsea, had been in charge of Dalian since July 2019.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

McIlroy shots 67, has slim lead in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI • Rory McIlroy fired a five-under 67 yesterday to reclaim the lead at the HSBC Abu Dhabi Championship heading into today's final round.

The former world No. 1, who was the first-round leader before being caught by England's Tyrrell Hatton, is on 13-under 203. Hatton shot a third-round 71 and is second on 204 with compatriot Tommy Fleetwood (67) a further stroke back in third.

Im in front by a stroke at La Quinta

LOS ANGELES • South Korea's Im Sung-jae matched the best score of the day, a seven-under 65, and grabbed the midpoint lead at The American Express in La Quinta, California.

The 22-year-old golfer thrived on Friday at PGA West's Stadium Course to end the day at 11-under 133. He holds a one-shot advantage over first-round leader Brandon Hagy (70) as well as Tony Finau (66), Canada's Nick Taylor (66), Mexico's Abraham Ancer (65) and compatriot Kim Si-woo (68).

REUTERS