Sports World: Klopp urges Liverpool fans to stay at home

Klopp urges Liverpool fans to stay at home

LONDON • Jurgen Klopp wants Liverpool supporters to prove themselves the best "stay at home fans in the world", after English police said they wanted any potential Premier League title-clincher for the Reds played at a neutral venue in a bid to avoid a mass gathering outside Anfield.

Premier League chiefs have set June 17 as the date for the top-flight football season to restart amid the pandemic.

The UK's football policing lead Mark Roberts on Friday raised his concerns about fans potentially congregating at home grounds wherever their team play.

However, Merseyside Police later said they were happy to police any match held at Anfield or Everton's Goodison Park.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Havertz breaks mark in Leverkusen victory

BERLIN • German youngster Kai Havertz broke another Bundesliga record on Friday, after scoring in the 1-0 victory at Freiburg which moved Bayer Leverkusen into third place.

He became the first player in the top division to reach 35 goals before turning 21 years old. The win puts Leverkusen a point ahead of fourth-placed RB Leipzig (55), who travel to Cologne tomorrow night.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

La Liga clubs to start full training from tomorrow

MADRID • Football clubs in Spain's top two divisions can hold full training sessions from tomorrow for the first time since returning to activity after action was halted in March due to the Covid-19 pandemic, La Liga said yesterday.

Teams resumed individual training at the start of this month before progressing to training in groups of up to 14 players from last Monday.

The top flight will resume on June 11 without fans attending and with matches potentially to be played every day of the week.

REUTERS

Austria gets green light for F1 opener in July

VIENNA • Formula One's truncated coronavirus-hit season will finally get under way with the Austrian Grand Prix on July 5, the country's government announced yesterday.

The Spielberg circuit has also been given the green light to stage a second race the following weekend. According to Austrian publication Die Motorprofis, there will be a limit of 500 people allowed at the race, although there are no details on the plan for this yet.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Gauff protests after Minneapolis death

NEW YORK • Teenage tennis phenomenon Coco Gauff released a video protesting killings of African-Americans in the United States on Friday, joining a chorus of outrage that followed the death of an unarmed black man in Minneapolis.

Sacked Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, 44, was charged on Friday with the murder of 46-year-old George Floyd, after footage of the white officer kneeling on the suspect's neck prompted a wave of protests.

African-American Gauff, 16, also said on Twitter last week she would "always use my platform to help make the world a better place".

REUTERS