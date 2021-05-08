Sports World : Hazard sorry for light moment with Chelsea

Hazard sorry for light moment with Chelsea

MADRID • Real Madrid forward Eden Hazard has apologised to the club's supporters for laughing with Chelsea players after his former club knocked the Spanish giants out of the Champions League 3-1 on aggregate on Wednesday.

Post-game footage showed the Belgian, who was anonymous in both legs and has been a bit-part player the past two years with injuries, joking around with his former teammates, angering both Spanish media and Real fans.

Hazard posted an Instagram Stories video a day later, saying it was "not my intention to offend any Real Madrid fans" and insisted it was still his dream to play for the club.

REUTERS

Aussie player says photos 'whitewashed'

MELBOURNE • Australian women's basketballer Liz Cambage has protested at the lack of racial diversity in Olympic photo shoots of her country's athletes and suggested she might boycott the Tokyo Games if the situation did not change.

The two-time Olympian criticised pictures of Australian Olympic and Paralympic athletes taken at sponsors' photo shoots, saying on Instagram they were "whitewashed" and did not represent the team.

Cambage, who has a Nigerian father, also took umbrage at another group of athletes, including Indigenous Australian rugby sevens player Maurice Longbottom, who had posed for Asics, adding "fake tan doesn't equal diversity".

REUTERS