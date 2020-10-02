Sports World: Bayern win Super Cup to complete quintuple

Bayern win Super Cup to complete quintuple

MUNICH • Bayern Munich claimed their fifth title of the year on Wednesday as a late Joshua Kimmich goal sealed their 3-2 win over Borussia Dortmund to land the German Super Cup.

Hosts Bayern built a 2-0 lead with first-half goals by Corentin Tolisso and Thomas Muller, only for Erling Haaland to equalise early in the second half after Julian Brandt pulled a Dortmund goal back just before the break.

However, Kimmich settled the matter through sheer determination. His initial shot was saved by Dortmund goalkeeper Marwin Hitz but the rebound clipped his boot and looped in for the winner eight minutes from time.

PARIS • No action will be taken against Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar or Marseille defender Alvaro Gonzalez for alleged discriminatory comments made during a Ligue 1 match, the discipline Commission of the Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP) said on Wednesday.

Both players risked suspensions of up to 10 matches for comments allegedly made at the end of a 1-0 win for Marseille in Paris last month. Neymar said he was targeted with a racist slur, while he was also under investigation for an alleged homophobic comment made to Alvaro.

The commission has said that there is "no sufficient evidence" to prove the comments.

WELLINGTON • New Zealand will reprise the domestic Super Rugby Aotearoa competition next year, with no Australian or Pacific islands teams involved, the chairman of the national governing body said yesterday.

New Zealand set up Super Rugby Aotearoa this year for its five professional franchises after the broader Super Rugby championship was abandoned due to Covid-19. Governing body New Zealand Rugby had hoped to include a team from the Pacific islands for next year's tournament, but its chairman Brett Impey said the pandemic had shelved those plans.

