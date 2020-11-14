Sports World: Argentina rally to draw with Paraguay

Argentina rally to draw with Paraguay

BUENOS AIRES • Argentina conceded a first-half penalty but recovered to secure a 1-1 draw against Paraguay in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers in Buenos Aires on Thursday.

Angel Romero coolly rolled home the penalty after Lucas Quarta was adjudged to have brought down Miguel Almiron.

Nicolas Gonzalez equalised four minutes before half-time when he headed home from a Giovani Lo Celso corner kick.

The result means both sides remain unbeaten after the first three of their 18-game quest to reach the World Cup in Qatar.

REUTERS

EFL clubs accept top flight's rescue package

LONDON • English Football League (EFL) clubs on Thursday agreed for League One and League Two teams to receive the rescue package proposed by the Premier League in order to cover gate losses for the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The EFL, which represents the three divisions below the Premier League, last month rejected a £50 million (S$88.8 million) offer from the top flight, saying it wanted a deal which covered all its 72 teams.

The Premier League has since revised its bailout offer and is set to help Championship clubs as well - but only those that are "suffering significant Covid-19-related hardship".

REUTERS

Fiji rugby players, Salah contract coronavirus

PARIS • Tomorrow's Autumn Nations Cup rugby match between France and Fiji has been postponed after two Fiji players tested positive for Covid-19, members of the South Pacific islanders' entourage said. One of the players infected is wing Semi Radradra, according to the Fiji team sources.

Later yesterday, Liverpool star Mohamed Salah became the latest big-name athlete to test positive for the virus, ahead of Egypt's African Cup of Nations qualifier against Togo today.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Integrity Unit appeals to CAS after Naser cleared

PARIS • The Athletics Integrity Unit announced on Thursday that it had appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport after the anti-doping charges against world 400m champion Salwa Eid Naser were dropped.

Naser was charged with breaking whereabouts rules and provisionally suspended in June, but was cleared last month by World Athletics' Disciplinary Tribunal.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE