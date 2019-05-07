Sports World: Ajax eye treble after Dutch Cup triumph

Ajax eye treble after Dutch Cup triumph

AMSTERDAM • Ajax celebrated their first trophy in five years after lifting the Dutch Cup on Sunday and they now have high hopes of capturing more silverware in the coming weeks.

Defender Daley Blind, who opened the scoring in their 4-0 win over Willem II in the final in Rotterdam, told reporters that "hopefully, we can take more prizes".

Erik ten Hag's men remain on course for the treble this term - they hold a 1-0 first-leg lead as they take on Tottenham tomorrow for a place in the Champions League final and are top of the Eredivisie table on goal difference with two rounds to play.

Boxing's top official hits back at IOC chief

LONDON • The executive director of Aiba, the governing body of amateur boxing, has hit out at Olympic chief Thomas Bach for suggesting putting together an alternative organisation to run the sport at next year's Tokyo Games would "not be rocket science".

Aiba faces expulsion from the Olympic movement after an inquiry into its finances and governance reports to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on May 22.

Tom Virgets said yesterday that IOC president Bach's comments were "very concerning because it certainly minimised what work goes into the preparation for such a monumental event".

Jail terms mooted for violent Russian players

MOSCOW • A Russian prosecutor yesterday asked a Moscow court to hand jail sentences to two Russian international footballers accused of taking part in violent attacks in the capital.

The RIA news agency said a 11/2-year prison term had been recommended for Zenit St Petersburg's Alexander Kokorin and a one-year-and-five-month sentence for Pavel Mamayev of Krasnodar.

