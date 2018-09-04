Sports World: Adele 5th in individual shoot, S'pore end 9th

Adele 5th in individual shoot, S'pore end 9th

Singapore shooter Adele Tan finished fifth in the women's 10m air rifle event at the ISSF World Championship in Changwon yesterday.

Her team-mates Martina Veloso (624.6) and Jasmine Ser (619.0) were 30th and 82nd respectively. Singapore were ninth overall in the team category which was won by hosts South Korea.

In the shoot-off, Tan recorded a total of 184.3. South Korea's Im Ha-na won gold with 251.1 points, ahead of India's Anjum Moudgil (248.4) and another Korean Jung Eun-hea (228.0).

Yazeen confirmed as FAS general secretary

The Football Association of Singapore (FAS) yesterday confirmed Yazeen Buhari as its general secretary.

The 40-year-old former referee had been the FAS' acting general secretary since the start of the year. His predecessor Winston Lee resigned last December.

Yazeen was previously FAS' head of development and planning, but left to join the Asian Football Confederation before returning last August.

Ronaldo buys majority stake in Valladolid

MADRID • Former Brazil great Ronaldo yesterday took control of Real Valladolid after buying 51 per cent of the club's shares.

Valladolid president Carlos Suarez made the announcement at a press conference held in the Spanish city's town hall.

Ronaldo has vowed to ensure newly promoted Valladolid keep their LaLiga status this term.

