Sports World

Slingers drop third straight game

A game-high 27 points from Xavier Alexander was not enough as the Singapore Slingers were edged out 70-67 last night on the road by the Kuala Lumpur Dragons in the Asean Basketball League at Maba Stadium.

Marcus Elliot and new world import Jameel McKay weighed in with 18 and 10 points respectively but were hurt by zero contributions from the bench, as the seventh-placed side lost their third straight and fell to 7-10 in the standings.

Mardan eager to make cut in Malaysia Open

Veteran Singapore golfer Mardan Mamat shot a two-under 70 in the Malaysia Open yesterday in Shah Alam for a 143 total but has to wait till this morning to find out if he stays on for the weekend, as he is sitting on the projected one-under cut line.

Play was suspended in mid-afternoon after a lightning warning, with nearly half the field yet to finish their second round. Australian Andrew Dodt (68), the overnight leader, holds the clubhouse lead on 13-under 131.

Uefa boss calls for end to League Cup

LONDON • England should scrap its League Cup in order to avoid fixture congestion in the football calendar, Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin has said.

English teams compete for both the FA Cup and the League Cup every season but the scheduling and format of the latter has come in for criticism, especially with two-legged semi-finals adding to a congested schedule.

REUTERS

Sunwolves tighten up but still mauled 47-14

WOLLONGONG • A rampaging ACT Brumbies stretched their lead at the top of Super Rugby's Australian conference yesterday with a commanding 47-14 romp that piled more misery on the Sunwolves.

Last year's semi-finalists now have four wins from five, while the struggling Japanese side have failed to repeat the impressive form they showed in upsetting the Melbourne Rebels in the first round. But after a shaky start, it was at least a marginally better performance from the Sunwolves who leaked seven tries, compared to the 10 conceded in each of their two previous games.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE